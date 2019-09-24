Red Sox star Mookie Betts uncorks absurd 305-foot throw to nab runner at third base

The Red Sox 2019 season has been full of disappointment. After finishing last season with a franchise record 108 wins and a World Series title, Boston has only recorded 81 wins so far and the club has been eliminated from playoff contention. But, in Monday's game against the Rays, right fielder Mookie Betts gave Red Sox fans something to smile about.

In the sixth inning, Avisail Garcia put Tampa Bay up 7-4 with an RBI double to score Ji-man Choi. Garcia thought about heading to third base for a triple, but the reigning AL MVP made one of the best throws this season to nab him for the first out of the inning. The clutch throw from Betts went 305 feet from deep right-field corner right to third baseman Rafael Devers' glove:

Need another angle to re-watch the throw?

The four-time All-Star even surprised himself with the impressive throw.

"That's probably the best throw I've ever thrown," Betts told MLB.com after the game. "I didn't know I could do that. It's fun to do stuff that you didn't know you could do."