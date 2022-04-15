AL foes kick off their three-game series when the Minnesota Twins (2-4) travel to play the Boston Red Sox (3-3) on Friday afternoon. Boston rolls into this contest on a two-game win streak, outmatching the Detroit Tigers 9-7 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Minnesota has dropped two straight games, including a 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in its last contest. Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35 ERA) is starting for Boston, while Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is on the hill for Minnesota.

Red Sox vs. Twins money line: Boston -125, Minnesota -105

Red Sox vs. Twins run line: Boston -1.5 (+150)

Red Sox vs. Twins over-under: 10 runs

BOS: Red Sox are 6-1 in their last seven games with the total set at 6.5 or lower

MIN: Twins are 4-1 in their last five during Game 1 of a series

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is a solid hitter to all parts of the field. He's a consistent run producer while having the power to drive the baseball. Devers also has the speed to steal a few bases. The 2021 All-Star is currently leading the team in batting average (.346), RBIs (5) and hits (9). On April 12 against the Detroit Tigers, Devers recorded three hits, two runs batted in and logged two runs.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez is a talented batter who can hit for contact or power. Martinez can produce runs in bunches for Boston. The four-time All-Star has a batting average of .273 with one home run and four runs batted in. He's produced a hit in each game this year but also has patience at the plate. In his last outing, Martinez tallied two runs, one hit and three walks.

Why you should back the Twins

Catcher Gary Sanchez has excellent power. Behind the plate, he has a great throwing arm. Sanchez has tallied a hit in three of the five games he's played in. On April 10, the two-time All-Star went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional RBI. Sanchez also recorded a double and scored a run.

Shortstop Jorge Polanco is an excellent defender in the infield for Minnesota. He's a switch-hitter with great bat control and a solid line-drive swing. Polanco is 5-for-14 in his last 19 bat attempts, including a home run, three RBIs and a double. Second baseman Luis Arraez has good bat speed and consistently makes contact with the baseball. Arraez has a batting average of .313 with an on-base percentage of .813.

