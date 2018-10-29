Red Sox World Series shirts, hats: Check out Boston's 2018 championship gear

Head to the CBS Sports Shop for all kinds of championship gear

Let's say you are a Red Sox fan or you have family/friends who are Red Sox fan(s). The Red Sox just won the 2018 World Series. It seems to me there's a Christmas shopping season coming up. We've got you! Head over to the CBS Sports Shop to find all kinds of championship goodies

A sampling of pics to whet the palate: 

hat.jpg
CBS Sports Shop
mookie-ball.jpg
This ball is signed by Mookie Betts. CBS Sports Shop
sweatshirt.jpg
CBS Sports Shop
women-shirt.jpg
CBS Sports Shop
two-side-t.jpg
CBS Sports Shop

These are the same shirts and hats the Red Sox players and coaches had on after they clinched their latest World Series title in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. You can get the same look, Red Sox fans (and have your own champagne celebration, if you desire).

What are you still doing here? Go hit up the shop! 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories