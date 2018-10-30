Red Sox World Series: Triple H unveils custom championship belt before Boston's parade

The Red Sox won their fourth World Series since the turn of the century on Sunday, and you know what that means: More Triple H belts. The WWE mogul took just a little bit longer to unveil the design of the Red Sox's belt, but he insists that it's needed for any champion to be a champion.

He even incorporated the catchphrase on it. "Damage Done" has been appearing a lot this postseason, including in the Boston's Twitter avatar, so it had to be on there somewhere.

Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldSeries Champions @RedSox! The duck boats are ready for the parade, but you'll need one more thing to celebrate like a champion. From the @WWE Universe to #RedSox Nation ... wear this @WWE Championship with pride! #DAMAGEDONE pic.twitter.com/fpWoFXIC8S — Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2018

It's Triple H's brand, as the WWE executive vice president of talent does this for every champion. But you can bet that Red Sox fans would wear that belt with pride. The Red Sox terrorized MLB this year, and didn't seem too challenged in the postseason. It's going to be a long party in Boston until next season.