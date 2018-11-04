Reds prospect Jairo Capellan dies in car accident in Dominican Republic

The Cincinnati Reds on Saturday announced that right-handed pitching prospect Jairo Capellan, 19, died in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic. Two other Reds prospects were injured in the accident, the team said.

"Jairo was a talented young pitcher with a bright future who was taken from us much too soon," Reds Latin American field coordinator Joe Noboa said in a statement released by the club. "He will be missed by everyone who knew him -- his teammates, coaches and our Dominican Academy staff."

According to the Reds, right-hander Raul Hernandez and outfielder Emilio Garcia, both 19, were also injured in the crash. As of Saturday, Hernandez was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, while Garcia was stable. All three players spent this past season in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

"We received this terrible news and send our condolences and support to the families, friends and teammates of Jairo, Raul and Emilio," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in that same statement. "Our Dominican operations are an integral part of the Reds organization, and this tragedy affects us all. We will remain closely involved to help everyone through this difficult time."