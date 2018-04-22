Rhys Hoskins swats big home run, calls his own 'Philly Special' while rounding the bases

Saturday afternoon, the upstart Philadelphia Phillies won for the 12th time in their last 15 games (PHI 6, PIT 2). They started the season 1-4. Now they're 13-7 with a plus-32 run differential, second best in the NL.

The big hit Saturday came from (who else?) left field masher Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins clubbed a monster go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning, and as he rounded the bases, he called for his own "Philly Special," with an assist from first base coach Jose Flores. Check it out:

What is the "Philly Special," you ask? It's the now famous trick play the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Nick Foles pulled off in Super Bowl LII back in February. Here's the video:

You remember that. I know you do. How could you not?

I love that Hoskins got the first base coach involved. Some players have a routine with the third base coach during home run trots -- Giancarlo Stanton takes a handoff from the third base coach, for example -- but the first base coach? Way to think outside the box, Rhys.

By the way, that is home run No. 4 on the season for Hoskins, who is hitting what feels like the quietest .328/.488/.639 in baseball history. That kid can really hit, man.