Rockies vs. Cubs: Javier Baez hugs Nolan Arenado during NL Wild Card Game and Twitter loses it

Baez embraced Arenado as part of a force-out

One of the most memorable moments from Tuesday night's National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs wasn't a hit, but rather a hug.

In the 11th inning, Javier Baez hugged Nolan Arenado on a force out. Predictably, the play caused a stir, with some wondering if Baez had violated the rules -- there was, after all, the potential for a double play -- and others using the opportunity to let the jokes fly.

As part our civic duty, we decided to round up some of our favorite social media reactions. First, here's a look at the hug itself, in screencap form:

Now, onto the tweets:

Even former Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser weighed in:

Brutal, perhaps. But it just goes to show Javier Baez is the most innovative ballplayer there is today. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories