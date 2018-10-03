Rockies vs. Cubs: Javier Baez hugs Nolan Arenado during NL Wild Card Game and Twitter loses it
Baez embraced Arenado as part of a force-out
One of the most memorable moments from Tuesday night's National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs wasn't a hit, but rather a hug.
In the 11th inning, Javier Baez hugged Nolan Arenado on a force out. Predictably, the play caused a stir, with some wondering if Baez had violated the rules -- there was, after all, the potential for a double play -- and others using the opportunity to let the jokes fly.
As part our civic duty, we decided to round up some of our favorite social media reactions. First, here's a look at the hug itself, in screencap form:
Now, onto the tweets:
Even former Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser weighed in:
Brutal, perhaps. But it just goes to show Javier Baez is the most innovative ballplayer there is today.
