Rockies vs. Cubs: Javier Baez hugs Nolan Arenado during NL Wild Card Game and Twitter loses it

One of the most memorable moments from Tuesday night's National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs wasn't a hit, but rather a hug.

In the 11th inning, Javier Baez hugged Nolan Arenado on a force out. Predictably, the play caused a stir, with some wondering if Baez had violated the rules -- there was, after all, the potential for a double play -- and others using the opportunity to let the jokes fly.

As part our civic duty, we decided to round up some of our favorite social media reactions. First, here's a look at the hug itself, in screencap form:

Now, onto the tweets:

Nolan Arenado clearly completes and reciprocates the hug, therefore NOT OBSTRUCTION #HugWatch pic.twitter.com/UPN8nLV8GJ — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 3, 2018

When the runner hugs you while the play is still live pic.twitter.com/ydaBLyVTF4 — ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴀᴍᴇs (@_Matt_James_) October 3, 2018

Even former Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser weighed in:

There is no hugging in Baseball!!

I cry in memory features!!

But no hugging in playoffs!!

Brutal!! — Orel Hershiser (@OrelHershiser) October 3, 2018

Brutal, perhaps. But it just goes to show Javier Baez is the most innovative ballplayer there is today.