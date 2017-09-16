Royals beat Indians; AL record winning streak ends at 22

On Friday night in Cleveland, the Royals defeated the Indians by a score of 4-3 (box score) and in doing so snapped the Tribe's record winning streak at 22 games. It's the first loss that the Indians have suffered since Aug. 23.

In this one, KC center fielder Lorenzo Cain went 3 for 4 with a walk, a run scored, and an RBI. With two outs in the sixth, Cain's seeing-eye single scored Alex Gordon from second, which proved to be the deciding run. The Cleveland bullpen worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings, but starter Trevor Bauer's four runs allowed in 5 1/3 proved to be too much to overcome.

Even so, the streak has all but locked up the AL Central title for the Indians, and along the way they also overtook the Astros and now are in line for top seed in the AL playoff bracket. As well, the Indians are now on pace for only the third 100-win season in franchise history.

As for whether the streak is an MLB record or "merely" an AL record, it's a matter of some controversy. The 1916 Giants had a 26-game unbeaten streak, but they tied the Pirates roughly midway through the streak. While the player stats from that game counted, the game outcome did not. As such, some say the Giants had a record 26-game win streak. Others say the 1916 Giants have a 27-game unbeaten streak but that the 2017 Indians now own the longest win streak in MLB history. In this very space, we debated the issue. Regardless of where you come down on the issue, what ended on Friday night is one of the most impressive feats in baseball history.

So did the people of Cleveland enjoy the ride?

A September 15 loss gets you a curtain call when it’s your first defeat since August 23.



Wow, @Indians. Wow. pic.twitter.com/PLs0mLWhvd — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2017

Yes, it seems they did.