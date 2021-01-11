The New York Mets made the first big move of the Steve Cohen era last week as the team acquired star shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians. In the deal, the Mets shipped shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez and prospects Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf to Cleveland.

On Monday, Lindor was introduced to the New York media in a press conference. During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," host David Samson weighed in on the Lindor news conference and said he believes that the two sides already have an agreement in place for a new contract.

"By putting a timeline on it, you're saying to the owner that 'I'm open for business.' Samson said. "You know that there's already an agreement. You know that there's already an agreement. You know that there's not one chance in the world that the Mets traded for him without knowing that they had him long term."

Lindor, who said he would want to sign an extension before the start of the regular season, is set to begin his final season of his current contract and is slated to earn $20 million in that deal. Cleveland was eager to move Lindor due to the fact that the team was looking to cut payroll for the 2021 season. The star shortstop is coming off a season in which he hit .258/.335/.415 to go along with eight home runs and 27 RBI. Lindor also posted a career-worst .750 OPS and .415 slugging percentage.

Samson believes that the Mets want Lindor as a franchise cornerstone for years to come and already know that they're going to get a new deal done.