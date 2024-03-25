Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will speak with the media on Monday for the first time since Major League Baseball opened an investigation into allegations that his longtime interpreter Ippei Mizuhara -- since fired by the Dodgers -- had placed illegal bets on non-baseball sports and Ohtani's bank account was used to pay an illegal bookmaker. Ohtani will reportedly speak around 5:45 p.m. ET and make a statement. He is not expected to answer questions from reporters, per ESPN.

MLB's policy allows personnel to gamble on non-diamond sports (e.g. baseball and softball) provided that such activity is legal in that jurisdiction. Sports betting remains illegal in California, however. That, in turn, explains why Mizuhara is alleged to have placed his bets with an accused bookmaker at the center of a federal investigation.

The accused bookmaker, Matthew Bowyer, has denied through his lawyer that he ever talked to or met Ohtani, but Mizuhara originally claimed that Ohtani voluntarily paid off his gambling debts. Mizuhara later changed his story, stating that Ohtani was not aware of the situation. A law firm representing Ohtani told CBS Sports that the two-way superstar "has been the victim of a massive theft."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Sunday, including Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, that he thinks it'll be "good" for Ohtani to speak with the media about the situation. He reiterated that he does not believe the Ohtani-Mizuhara story has been a distraction to the rest of the clubhouse.

The Dodgers opened the MLB season last week with a two-game set in Seoul, South Korea against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, who went 1-1 in those games, will now close out their exhibition schedule with three games against the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers will then return to their regular season schedule on March 28, with a four-game set at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ohtani, for his part, went 3 for 10 with two runs batted in during the Seoul Series.