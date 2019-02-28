The Giants fell short in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, but they reportedly offered him a 12-year deal
It turns out the Giants were willing to give Harper a long-term contract
On Thursday, free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper agreed to a 13-year deal worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies. The contract includes complete no-trade protection, but zero opt-outs -- reportedly at Harper's request.
The Phillies, as it turns out, were not the only team willing to offer a contract exceeding 10 years and $300 million. The San Francisco Giants, who emerged as a darkhorse late in the offseason, were reportedly willing to give Harper 12 years and $310 million. State income taxes, however, proved to be part of the difference:
Had the Giants landed Harper, it would've altered the complexion of their team in a way greater than any other potential suitor.
As it stands, the Giants project to enter the season with an outfield including some combination of Mac Williamson, Steven Duggar, Gerardo Parra, Cameron Maybin, and Rule 5 pick Drew Ferguson. That is, to put it kindly, not a great group.
Harper would've given the Giants a legitimate boost in other ways, too. San Francisco's core is on the older side, and he would've fit in well -- both to maximize what's left of this cycle, if anything, and whatever the Giants can put on the field in three to five years' time.
Alas, we'll never know what would've happened if Harper had headed to San Francisco. Heck, we don't even know how Harper in Philadelphia will play out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Plenty of option left on FA market
What's out there now that Manny Machado and Bryce Harper are off the board?
-
Winners and losers in Harper deal
Harper's free agency has finally ended with him in Philadelphia
-
NL adopting DH would help Harper, Phils
Harper agreed to a record deal Thursday
-
What to know about Harper's $330M deal
Here are four things to know about Harper's record $330 million contract
-
Bryce Harper signs with Phillies
The superstar slugger is expected to join the Phillies on a massive long-term deal
-
How Phillies lineup looks with Harper
The Phillies were banking on landing a superstar this offseason, and they got their wish