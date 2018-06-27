The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jared Diamond

Jonah Keri talks to Wall Street Journal writer Jared Diamond about all things baseball

In this episode: Jonah Keri seeks out the silly with Wall Street Journal writer Jared Diamond on the virtues of fun writing; tips for young journalists; the value of trying new things; juiced baseballs; rampant strikeouts; fighting against pitcher dominance; the rolling Houston Astros, and much more!

