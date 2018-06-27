The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jared Diamond
Jonah Keri talks to Wall Street Journal writer Jared Diamond about all things baseball
In this episode: Jonah Keri seeks out the silly with Wall Street Journal writer Jared Diamond on the virtues of fun writing; tips for young journalists; the value of trying new things; juiced baseballs; rampant strikeouts; fighting against pitcher dominance; the rolling Houston Astros, and much more!
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch Oregon State-Arkansas in the CWS
The Razorbacks are just one win away from their first national title while the Beavers are...
-
MLB DFS, June 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
CWS finals: Arkansas wins game 1
Arkansas delivered in Game 1 of the College World Series on Tuesday
-
MLB Tuesday: Baez, Cubs win
Plus Kluber gets rocked and Harvey pitches another quality start. Keep it right here for all...
-
Body found at SunTrust Park
The body belonged to a third-party worker, and foul play has thus far not been ruled out
-
Slumping Cubs place Kris Bryant on DL
The Cubs have lost five in a row and will now be without their top hitter for a spell