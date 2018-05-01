There will be no Manny Machado trade just yet as Orioles are 'still evaluating' their team

Orioles superstar third baseman shortstop Manny Machado will likely be traded this season. There's just too much working toward that situation taking place to believe otherwise. He's a free agent after this season and it seems unlikely the Orioles can bring him back. The Orioles also don't figure to contend this year and several contenders would surely love to have him and would cough up a nice prospect package in order to get him.

With the season-ending injury to Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, many wondered if the timeline on a possible Machado deal would be moved up.

Orioles general manager/executive vice president Dan Duquette says not so fast, via the Baltimore Sun.

"We're still evaluating our club for 2018," Duquette said by phone. "Basically, we still need to figure out where we're going to be, so I think we need a little bit more time to do that." ---- "I think it's important to find out where our ballclub is going this year," Duquette said. "I think the benchmark is Memorial Day. I think that's the first benchmark, about 60 days [into the season], to see how your ballclub is doing and see where you might want to go."

I mean, I can help him figure out where they're going to be. Last place. They are 8-20 and every bit that bad. They enter Tuesday 13th in the AL in runs scored despite Machado's herculean .361/.448/.676 (207 OPS+) line.

Of course, it does make sense to wait. First off, you can't just essentially tell your fan base you have given up on a season after one month when you made moves in the offseason that suggested you were at least hoping to compete (such as signing Alex Cobb late in spring training).

Further, it's entirely possible the Orioles' famously meddlesome owner, Peter Angelos, is not OK with dealing Machado right now.

From the baseball standpoint, it also makes sense to wait. Right now, it's possible only the Dodgers would be motivated enough to send in their best offer. You can't get as big a return when one team is bidding against itself. Come June or July, what if there are more injuries and/or poor play from a few other contenders at shortstop and/or third base. All of a sudden, it's a bidding war.

I don't think Machado ends the season on the Orioles, but I do believe Duquette's Memorial Day mantra and think Machado at least ends May with the Orioles.