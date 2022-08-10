The Detroit Tigers fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila on Wednesday afternoon.

Avila had been in the position since Aug. 4, 2015, when he took over from Dave Dombrowski. Avila has been in a front office role with the Tigers since 2002. The Tigers, who hoped to make the leap from rebuilder to contender in 2022, have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. Their 43-68 mark entering Wednesday was the third-worst mark in the majors.

