Tigers have seen enough of future ace Casey Mize, shut him down after promising first full professional season

Tigers top pitching prospect Casey Mize has been shut down for the remainder of the season, but fret not, Tigers fans. He's not hurt. Tigers vice president of player development Dave Littlefield told GoErie.com about the thought process in the decision:

"We made the decision after talking with Casey to shut him down for the season," Littlefield said. "Basically, we are pleased with the year that he's had, and it's his first full season. With many pitchers in their first full seasons, we keep an eye on the overall package with how things are going, and we felt with the way things have gone this season, the time was right to do this."

Mize will report to instructionals on Sept. 13 now and he's almost certainly going to be invited to the Arizona Fall League in October. He only would have had two or three more starts in Double-A anyway, so it's not like the Tigers are completely babying him, especially since he had a shoulder injury earlier this season.

Mize was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft and will be all over top 10 prospect lists next spring. When healthy, he had an excellent first full professional season. The Auburn product was completely dominant in Class A-Advanced and threw a no-hitter in his first Double-A appearance.

In all, Mize took the ball 21 times (15 in Double-A) and was 8-3 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 106 strikeouts against 23 walks in 109 1/3 innings.

"He looks every bit a future ace, multiple-time All-Star and possible Cy Young winner to me," said a veteran minor-league scout.

Let's be honest, Mize is probably big-league ready right now, but the Tigers aren't in any position to contend next season. Expect him to start in Triple-A and maybe even spend the whole season there before joining the big-league club in 2021. A promotion next season is possible, but with the way teams manipulate service time these days, we might well see Mize work up to like 135 innings in Triple-A before being shut down and then he'd have something like a 150-inning limit in 2021 in the bigs.

With Mize, Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull, you can at least squint your way to seeing the next contending rotation in Detroit. Right-hander Matt Manning was ranked as the No. 50 prospect heading into the season and he's 11-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 23 Double-A starts this year, so throw him in the fray as well.

In a miserable big-league season, seeing things like how well Mize pitched this year is definitely a huge plus for the Tigers' organization.