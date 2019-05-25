Twins are second team in MLB history to hit 100 home runs in their first 50 games
Minnesota sits atop the AL Central
With Miguel Sano's home run against the White Sox on Friday, the Minnesota Twins have joined the 1999 Seattle Mariners as the only two teams in MLB history with 100 home runs in their first 50 games of the season. It was Sano's fifth home run in just seven games after an extended recovery from March surgery on his right heel.
The '99 Mariners lineup included Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez, along with Alex Rodriguez. Griffey finished the season with 48 homers, Rodriguez notched 42 and Martinez had 24. The team finished the season 79-83, good for third in the AL West but they led the Majors with 244 home runs.
Last season, the New York Yankees set the single-season MLB home run record with 267. The Twins are currently on pace for 327 home runs.
The Twins' power surge is helping them continue to pull away from the rest of the AL Central. Entering Friday, Minnesota held an eight game lead over the reigning division champion Cleveland Indians.
