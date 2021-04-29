Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow might be a Major League Baseball pitcher, but he's still getting in trouble with his mom. His mother, Donna Glasnow, does not approve of his choice of words while he plays.

On Wednesday, Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier made a fantastic catch against the Oakland Athletics and Glasnow expressed his excitement with some NSFW words on the mound. His mom saw his reaction reaction, did some lip reading and was not too happy with her son.

"My mom texted me like, 'You got to stop cussing on TV. Like, cover your mouth or something,'" the pitcher said after the game.

Glasnow did say clearly say some swear words after the catch, as is evident in this video on Twitter. It doesn't take a professional lip reader to determine his message.

The 27-year-old said when things are going well, he reacts with such words, but he is going to make an effort to at least block the cameras from seeing what he says.

"There's some swear words going on when everything kind of goes well or someone does well. So, I should work on covering my mouth like my mom said," Glasnow said.

If Glasnow does not make this change, we know his mom will be watching and sending him a text to change his ways.