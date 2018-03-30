Umpire Mike Everitt leaves Pirates-Tigers game after taking pitch to mask

Home-plate umpire Mike Everitt departed Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning after being struck in the mask by an errant pitch.

George Kontos just came in for Pirates. His first pitch was outside by several feet. His second pitch plunked umpire Mike Everitt on the head. Everitt left the game. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) March 30, 2018

Pirates reliever George Kontos had his first two pitches elude backstop Francisco Cervelli. The first hit earth, the second hit Everitt square. Everitt didn't go to the ground, but he wisely exited all the same based on what we know about head trauma.

Tony Randazzo, who began the game overseeing the activity at second base, took over behind the plate following a delay. The game was played from that point forward with a three-man staff.

Last year, Dale Scott had to be carted off after taking a foul tip to the mask. Scott retired during the offseason.