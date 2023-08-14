The Tampa Bay Rays and All-Star shortstop Wander Franco have mutually agreed that Franco will go on the restricted list for the duration of the club's road trip, the team announced on Monday. Major League Baseball is investigating allegations made against Franco on social media.

"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays said in a statement on Monday. "Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."

The Rays said they were "made aware" of social media posts about Franco on Sunday and initially said Major League Baseball was conducting "due diligence" about the matter. Per Marc Topkin, Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list.

The team's road trip begins Monday night in San Francisco and concludes on Aug. 20. Franco did not travel with the team on Sunday night as the Rays flew to California. Tampa Bay starts a three-game series against the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park.

Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed the situation following Tampa Bay's loss to the Guardians on Sunday. At the time, Cash said he was aware of the speculation but offered no comment. He did add that Franco's absence from the lineup on Sunday was because of a scheduled day off, and was not reflective of anything else going on with him.

Instead of Franco getting the nod at shortstop, the Rays deployed debuting infielder Osleivis Basabe in a 9-2 loss. The Rays had only recalled Basabe prior to the game, demoting lefty Josh Fleming in the process.

Franco, 22, signed an 11-year extension with the Rays in November 2021. He was selected to his first All-Star Game this season and is hitting .281/.344/.475 in 112 games.