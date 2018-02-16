WATCH: Anthony Rizzo gives emotional speech at Stoneman Douglas vigil

Wednesday afternoon, 17 people were murdered during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. CBS News has more on the shooting and the aftermath.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from Stoneman Douglas in 2007, and soon after the news broke Rizzo on Twitter offered up his prayers and wrote of the "desperate need for change." At a Thursday night vigil for the victims of the shooting, their families and the Parkland community, Rizzo repeated that call for change in an emotional speech. Here's a look:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum @ARizzo44 joins the Parkland community in mourning at tonight’s vigil. pic.twitter.com/MXwx0vHGBU — MLB (@MLB) February 16, 2018

Rizzo still has deep connections to the school. In January, Rizzo hosted a fundraiser for Stoneman and donated $150,000 toward the purchase of new stadium lights. Stoneman then renamed the baseball field in Rizzo's honor. Aaron Feis, who died a hero in Wednesday's shooting while shielding students, coached Rizzo in football.

Rizzo remains not only one of the best players in baseball, but also one of the most philanthropic and generous off of the field. Rizzo's presence and heartfelt words at the vigil surely helped in what's going to be a healing process without end.