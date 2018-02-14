School shooting in South Florida: Stoneman Douglas grad Anthony Rizzo calls for 'change'

Wednesday afternoon, a mass shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that 17 people were killed. CBS News has more on the story.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from Stoneman Douglas back in 2007, and after Wednesday's shooting, he tweeted out condolences, and called for change.

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

Several other MLB players tweeted out notes following Wednesday's shooting.

Prayers going out to everyone on the campus of Stoneman Douglas High School right now!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) February 14, 2018

Praying for all the Parkland families. School shootings need to stop. Its been 18 active shootings in what has been of year. My heart aches for all the victims amd their families. — Rene Rivera (@ReneRivera13) February 14, 2018

Prayers going out to everyone involved in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. 🙏🙏🙏 — Mike Fiers (@Fiers64) February 14, 2018

Saddened to hear about the senseless acts of violence today in Parkland, Fl. My heart is with you South Florida. — Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) February 14, 2018

Prayers to those kids and families through this tough time. A sad day and prayers with those and hope for everyone’s safe. — Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) February 14, 2018

Thoughts and prayers with Parkland, FL — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 14, 2018

Wednesday's shooting at Stoneman Douglas was already the 18th school shooting in 2018.