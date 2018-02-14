School shooting in South Florida: Stoneman Douglas grad Anthony Rizzo calls for 'change'
The Cubs first baseman graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2007
Wednesday afternoon, a mass shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel confirmed that 17 people were killed. CBS News has more on the story.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from Stoneman Douglas back in 2007, and after Wednesday's shooting, he tweeted out condolences, and called for change.
Several other MLB players tweeted out notes following Wednesday's shooting.
Wednesday's shooting at Stoneman Douglas was already the 18th school shooting in 2018.
