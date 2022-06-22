Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was ejected prior to Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox following a heated lineup card exchange that stemmed from an issue from Tuesday's game. Martinez confronted home plate umpire Doug Eddings about questionable officiating decisions made during the previous day's game.

During Tuesday's game between the Blue Jays and White Sox, Eddings' wide strike zone calls marred the game and frustrated Toronto to no end, as multiple sources credited Eddings with missed calls, six blown strikeouts and a measly 64 percent strike accuracy rate

The officiating contributed to what ended up being a 7-6 White Sox win in 12 innings.

During the lineup card exchange prior to Wednesday's game, Martinez was seen having an animated discussion with the umpires. He was subsequently thrown out -- before the game even started -- after getting heated with Eddings.

Martinez's ejection was the second for the Blue Jays in as many days, as pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected from Tuesday's game for arguing with Eddings in the 10th inning. It also continues a general pattern of Toronto's coaching staff being confrontational: Manager Charlie Montoyo has been ejected four times this season, the most of any manager in Major League Baseball.

If anything, the officiating controversy from Tuesday and Martinez's ejection on Wednesday served as an impetus for the Blue Jays to take over the game. Toronto currently leads Chicago 7-0 at the bottom of the fourth.