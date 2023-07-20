A fan trying to "Beat the Freeze" in the beloved Atlanta Braves mid-inning race tumbled to the dirt while leading his competition during Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This race has been part of the Braves' mid-inning activities for a while, and it consists of a random fan trying to beat The Freeze -- who is actually Jamaican track and field star Durran Dunn. The "lucky" fan who was selected to race on Thursday got the usual five-second start, and he seemed confident for a good portion of the 600-feet race at the outfield track of Truist Park.

When The Freeze was about to catch up to him as they were approaching the finish line, the fan tripped and fell to the ground. He was just a few inches away from his goal, but it all slipped away and The Freeze won yet again.

The jumbotron showed the fan's defeated face as he was still trying to process how he got himself in that situation. Other fans at the stadium also caught the unfortunate moment with their phones, and the MLB decided to share a slow-motion video capturing several angles of it.

It's safe to say the fan will be thinking about this race for a while. While he was off to a promising start, eating dirt in front of thousands of Braves fans is now a funny story he can tell his friends.