The world's sports famous sports bettor was seen pushing a wheelbarrow full of $10 million in cash Thursday night in Las Vegas. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was in town to collect the winnings from his 2022 World Series wagers in which he successfully bet on the Houston Astros.

According to Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the wheelbarrow contained the $10 million of cash that McIngvale collected from his winnings on a $2 million wager that he placed at the Aria casino. McIngvale originally placed the wager in July at 5-1 odds at the BetMGM sportsbook within the Aria casino on the Las Vegas strip.

The 71-year-old picked up the $10 million in cash at the casino cage around 3 a..m. on Friday morning before boarding a private plane back to Houston.

The Houston-area furniture store owner also stopped by Caesars Palace to collect more of his winnings. McIngvale was presented with a $30 million check after he placed a $3 million bet at 10-1 odds on the Astros at Caesars Sportsbook back in May.

McIngvale won a record grand total of $72.6 million on all of his World Series bets involving the Astros.