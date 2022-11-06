The Astros captured the 2022 World Series title Saturday night, which means Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, has won a record betting payout. In October, he told Bleacher Report's Greg Ivory that he had $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series. With the Astros winning the title over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, McIngvale will earn an estimated $75 million payout, the largest in sports betting history.

Like in the past, McIngvale's Gallery Furniture customers will also be enjoying the benefits of the Astros winning it all. Gallery Furniture has previously held promotions in which customers that spend a certain amount of money would get their furniture free of charge if a specific team wins a championship.

This time around, McIngvale is offering customers a chance to double their purchase after the Astros' win.

"When you purchase a Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster or Sealy mattress sleep set priced at $3,000 or more, and if the Houston Astros win it all in the 2022 final championship series, your purchase is FREE,!" Gallery Furniture's website read. "Join us at any Gallery Furniture showroom TODAY make your qualifying mattress purchase for the chance to get it all FREE FREE FREE!"

McIngvale has never been afraid to place large wagers. He won an estimated $15 million when Kansas won the NCAA men's basketball tournament back in April and is known for placing massive bets on the Super Bowl and other big sporting events in America.