WATCH: Joc Pederson goes full Kirk Cousins after big ninth-inning home run
Pederson was curious to know if his teammates liked that
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the 2017 World Series on Saturday night (GameTracker). In doing so, the Dodgers tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Game 5 will take place on Sunday night, with the series then scheduled to shift back to L.A.
The game's final big blow was delivered in the ninth by Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who hit a three-run home run off Joe Musgrove. Pederson's blast made it a five-run game, but just as importantly, it allowed him to channel his inner Kirk Cousins. Take a look and a listen:
"You like that!?" is, of course, what Cousins shouted following an emotional win a few years ago. You can read more about that here. It's unclear why Pederson chose that as his designated post-homer catchphrase, but hey, do you, Joc. Do you.
To answer Pederson's question though -- the Dodgers and their fans most certainly do like it. They'd like it even more if Pederson gives himself another reason or three to conjure Cousins over the coming days.
