Colorado and Oakland are two of baseball's five 30-game losers, but they combined for six home runs during the A's 5-4 win on Tuesday. Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit two homers to return big numbers in MLB DFS contests, giving him seven homers overall this season. He has recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games, and he has a matchup against Oakland starting pitcher Mitch Spence, who is making his second start of the year. Should you include Tovar in your MLB DFS strategy?

There are 10 games making up Wednesday's MLB DFS main slate, creating a loaded MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The Braves, Dodgers and Yankees are all in action, so there is no shortage of star power. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, returning 22.5 points on FanDuel and 17 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Blue Jays outfielder George Springer at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Springer is only batting .194 overall this season, but he has at least one hit in seven of his last 10 games. He had one hit, two walks and scored two runs against Tampa Bay on Sunday before walking once and scoring a run against Chicago on Monday.

Springer has been moved down in the batting order after failing to post a multi-hit game since April 24, and he has not homered since that date. He is presented with an ideal matchup on Wednesday though, as White Sox rookie pitcher Nick Nastrini is 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA through the first two starts of his career. He allowed five earned runs on six hits across just three innings at Philadelphia his last time out.

McClure is stacking Springer with Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero ($3,200 on FanDuel and 4,900 on DraftKings). Guerrero is amid another solid campaign, batting .279 with a team-high 50 hits and 21 RBI. His power numbers have not lived up to expectations with just four homers in 47 games, but history suggests a power surge is right around the corner.

Guerrero had three hits against Tampa Bay last Saturday and two hits against the Rays on Sunday before opening this series with a hit and two walks on Monday. His best performances have come at home this season, as he is batting .318 with 12 RBI and nine runs scored across 23 outings. He also benefits from this pitching matchup against Nastrini, so Guerrero is well worth his price tag. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

