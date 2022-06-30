Josh Naylor was a hero for the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. He hit a walk-off, two-run homer to beat the Minnesota Twins in the 10th inning.

And then, things escalated.

True to his personality, Naylor went nuts while celebrating his walk-off home run, and his triumphant outburst culminated in him headbutting Guardians manager Terry Francona. Francona, 62, was seemingly ready for it, as he had a helmet on during the celebration.

Naylor's homer capped off what was a wild 10th inning between the Guardians and the Twins. In the top of the 10th, the Twins scored three runs to take a 6-3 lead, only for the Guardians to score a pair of runs before Naylor's home run put Cleveland up over the top. The Guardians ended up winning ,7-6.

Naylor's home run was his ninth of 2022 and it now gives him 41 RBI on the year. Naylor's celebration afterwards was about as animated as his celebration of an eight-RBI game in May, which saw him go berserk after hitting a three-run homer in the 11th inning to give Cleveland the win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Guardians' victory had major implications in the AL Central, as they were able to close the gap between them and the first-place Twins. Cleveland now sits two games back of the division lead as they play the Twins again this afternoon.