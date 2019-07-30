WATCH: Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle does not realize time is called, throws wild pitch against the Braves

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle threw a wild one against the Atlanta Braves last night and had jokes to go along with it.

He sent the ball to the backstop after time was called in the middle of his windup. As a result, the pitcher lobbed one towards the screen, creating an entertaining scene for fans.

Doolittle appeared to say, "I couldn't hear" after the ball went flying.

The umpire moved out of the way, and the batter held up his hand to warn of the pitch. The broadcasters joked about the pitch on air and said Doolittle asked the umpire if the pitch was up. On the broadcast the pitching metrics perceived accuracy read "juuuust a bit outside." An understatement.

The Nationals went on to beat the Braves 6-3. Washington now sits at 57-49 and in second place in the National League East, 4.5 games behind the 62-45 Braves.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday night at Nationals Park.