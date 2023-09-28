Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies clinched a wild-card spot, and because they're locked in as the No. 4 seed, their remaining regular season games are meaningless. They can't improve their postseason position (or hurt it) any further.

That doesn't mean their games will lack excitement, however. Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker), Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing a rather egregious check swing strike three call. He let third base umpire Angel Hernandez have it, and, as he walked back to the dugout, Harper flung his helmet into the crowd. Check it out:

Mr. Harper can expect a fine for that, possibly even a suspension. A suspension would cover regular seasons games only, it should be noted. He would not have to miss games in the postseason, not that a lengthy ban should be expected. One game, maybe two.

For what it's worth, a check swing is not defined in the rulebook. A swing is defined as an "attempt to strike the ball," and that's it. All that stuff you hear about "breaking the plane" or "rolling your wrists" is made up. That's not in the rulebook. Hernandez determined Harper attempted to strike the ball, so he called it a check swing. To each his own.

Harper entered Thursday's game with a .296/.402/.503 with 21 home runs in 124 games since returning from Tommy John surgery. That includes a .300/.415/.593 batting line in the second half.