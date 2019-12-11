What Gerrit Cole's record-breaking contract means for the Yankees' luxury tax figures in 2020

Late Tuesday night, the New York Yankees agreed to terms with Gerrit Cole on the richest contract in pitching history, and the fourth-largest deal in all of baseball history: a nine-year deal worth $324 million. The contract includes an opt-out after the fifth season, as well as a full no-trade clause. (Some would argue a $324 million contract is, on its own, a no-trade clause, but nevertheless.)

Because baseball teams have become obsessive over the luxury tax, some out there might wonder what Cole's record-breaking deal means as it pertains to the Yankees' figures. We're here to answer that.

With Cole in tow, the Yankees' projected Opening Day payroll is now $232 million, per Cot's Contracts. Because the competitive balance tax calculation uses annual average values rather than year-to-year salaries, the Yankees have a much higher CBT number of $245 million, or some $37 million above the threshold. Remember, the steepest penalties -- including additional surtaxes and draft-pick dropping -- occur once a team exceeds the $40 million mark.

Seeing as how the Yankees have other moves to make -- presumably attempting to re-sign Brett Gardner, perhaps Dellin Betances, and maybe finding a shortstop -- it stands to reason they'll want to create some breathing room between themselves and the highest luxury-tax threshold. How might they do that?

The most obvious solution is finding a taker for J.A. Happ. The Yankees retained him last winter on a two-year deal worth $34 million that includes an option for a third season. Happ was too homer-prone in 2019, yet notched nearly three strikeouts per walk. He figures to appeal to teams as a No. 4 starter type who could perform better if the baseball plays closer to normal during the upcoming season.

If the Yankees can move Happ, they'll reduce their luxury-tax calculation by some $17 million. Even if the Yankees retain Gardner for a wage similar to his 2019 salary (technically $7.5 million, though they paid him an additional $2 million through a buyout), they'd maintain wiggle room between themselves and the $40-million threshold.

It's worth noting the Yankees were one of three teams to exceed the luxury tax in 2019. That means they'll pay a 30 percent tax rate as a second-time offender in 2020. Because they're also likely to exceed by more than $20 million, they'll also be subject to a 12 percent surtax. In other words, if the Yankees end up with a luxury-tax figure of exactly $230 million, they'll owe about $10 million in penalties.

Considering the Yankees look like the best team on paper in the American League, if not all of baseball, that seems like a perfectly fine price to pay.