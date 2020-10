The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways, the team announced in a statement Monday.

Renteria was hired on on October 3, 2016 to replace Robin Ventura.

The move is a bit of a surprise as it comes after the White Sox clinched a spot in the 2020 MLB playoffs this year to snap a 12-year long postseason drought. Chicago lost in the American League Wild Card Round at the hands of the Oakland Athletics. They lost the best-of-three series, 2-1.