In the bottom of the fifth inning of an eventual 7-3 White Sox win Wednesday afternoon, middle infielder Elvis Andrus singled. The hit itself was a pretty ordinary big-league single -- a looping liner through a hole on the right side of the infield. This one was special, though, as it was the 2,000th hit of Andrus' esteemed career.

As noted in our 2023 possible milestones post, Andrus is likely to be joined this season in getting to the 2,000-hit plateau by Andrew McCutchen, Jose Altuve and Freddie Freeman.

Andrus ranks fourth among active players in career hits. Here's the current leaderboard:

1. Miguel Cabrera, 3,090

2. Joey Votto, 2,093

3. Nelson Cruz, 2,019

4. Andrus, 2,000

5. McCutchen, 1,952

6. Altuve, 1,935

7. Freeman, 1,911

8. Evan Longoria, 1,886

9. Paul Goldschmidt, 1,759

10. Eric Hosmer, 1,736

Andrus, 34, is on a one-year deal with the White Sox. The two-time All-Star spent the first 12 years of his MLB career with the Rangers, where he racked up 1,743 of his career hits.

And there's also this:

What a good son. Kudos, Elvis.