White Sox's Danny Farquhar expected to 'pitch again in the future' after suffering brain aneurysm
It's great news for the reliever, even though he won't pitch in 2018
White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar collapsed in the dugout on April 20. After being rushed to the hospital, it was determined he had suffered life-threatening brain hemorrhage. Soon thereafter, the 31-year-old right-hander underwent successful brain surgery. On Monday, the White Sox announced the next step in his recovery:
To summarize, Farquhar is out of the hospital but won't be medically cleared to pitch in 2018. Considering he's just emerged from a battle for his very life, not being able to pitch is of course a distant concern at the moment. If he wants to return to the mound, then here's hoping he's able to. Above all, though, here's hoping for continued health and the fullest of recoveries.
-
MLB Monday scores, highlights, updates
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
-
Piscotty's mother passes away from ALS
The A's made the announcement on Monday
-
Giants get good news on Cueto injury
The veteran right-hander has reportedly been diagnosed with an elbow sprain
-
Twins vs. Cardinals odds, May 7 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Twins vs. Cardinals game 10,000 times
-
MLB DFS picks, pivots, plays for May 7
Heath Cummings is SportsLine's top DFS expert and a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports
-
Pollock guilty of a baseball flop?
The Diamondbacks won a tight one on Sunday against the Astros, but it was not without cont...