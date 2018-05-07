White Sox's Danny Farquhar expected to 'pitch again in the future' after suffering brain aneurysm

It's great news for the reliever, even though he won't pitch in 2018

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar collapsed in the dugout on April 20. After being rushed to the hospital, it was determined he had suffered life-threatening brain hemorrhage. Soon thereafter, the 31-year-old right-hander underwent successful brain surgery. On Monday, the White Sox announced the next step in his recovery:

To summarize, Farquhar is out of the hospital but won't be medically cleared to pitch in 2018. Considering he's just emerged from a battle for his very life, not being able to pitch is of course a distant concern at the moment. If he wants to return to the mound, then here's hoping he's able to. Above all, though, here's hoping for continued health and the fullest of recoveries. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

