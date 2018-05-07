White Sox's Danny Farquhar expected to 'pitch again in the future' after suffering brain aneurysm

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar collapsed in the dugout on April 20. After being rushed to the hospital, it was determined he had suffered life-threatening brain hemorrhage. Soon thereafter, the 31-year-old right-hander underwent successful brain surgery. On Monday, the White Sox announced the next step in his recovery:

The Chicago White Sox released the following update today on the condition of White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar: pic.twitter.com/FFrhsiaI4Z — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 7, 2018

To summarize, Farquhar is out of the hospital but won't be medically cleared to pitch in 2018. Considering he's just emerged from a battle for his very life, not being able to pitch is of course a distant concern at the moment. If he wants to return to the mound, then here's hoping he's able to. Above all, though, here's hoping for continued health and the fullest of recoveries.