World Series game on Christmas? It's part of Scott Boras' proposed MLB schedule for 2020 season
Boras told the Los Angeles Times about his vision for the 2020 season
There are myriad reasons why Scott Boras is baseball's most prominent agent. He represents numerous well-compensated stars; he's a good, willing quote; and he's always proposing tweaks. It should not come as a surprise, then, that Boras has already devised schedule options for the 2020 season, which has been delayed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Boras shared his vision with Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, and said he's submitted proposals (for a 162- and 144-game slate) to the league for its consideration. The most interesting dynamic to Boras' plan is that he would run the postseason through December, with a potential Game 6 of the World Series taking place on Christmas.
Under Boras' proposal, the postseason would be hosted in three California stadiums: Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium and Petco Park (sorry Oakland and San Francisco) and eight other domed parks: Miami, Seattle, Arizona, Milwaukee, Toronto, Houston, St. Petersburg, and Arlington (remember, the Rangers have a new, yet to be opened, ballyard). It's unclear which stadium would host the World Series under this proposal.
Obviously there is a lot of logistical red tape involved with Boras' proposal. For instance, stretching the playoffs into late December would necessitate pushing back the 2021 season, and subsequent seasons thereafter. In that case, baseball would have to redefine when "baseball season" is supposed to take place.
Likewise, the schedule would have to be adjusted in a way that minimizes the amount of games hosted in cold-weather cities late in the year, potentially giving an advantage to teams housed in warm cities or domed stadiums.
No matter what one thinks of Boras' proposal, it's accepted truth by now that if baseball is played in 2020 then the schedule will not resemble any like it before.
