World Series: Where do the 2018 Red Sox rank among the greatest teams in MLB history?
After 108 wins and a dominant postseason, it's hard to not put this team against the best
The 2018 Boston Red Sox were a sight to behold if you're a baseball fan. They won 108 games, had a plus-221 run differential in the regular season, not to mention multiple MVP candidates and a pitching staff that only seemed to get stronger as the season wore on. Oh, and a World Series win.
That capper came on Sunday night, with the Red Sox beating the Dodgers in five games. The game ended on a Manny Machado strikeout, and the Sox bagged their fourth World Series title of the 2000s. J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts both had a regular season OPS greater than 1.0, and in the playoffs, it was next man up. Jackie Bradley Jr. was Captain Clutch, while Steve Pearce, who belted two solo homers in Game 5, ended up being named World Series MVP. David Price also had his postseason redemption tour.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, David Samson joins Danny Kanell and Raja Bell to talk about the Red Sox. Samson talks about where the 2018 Red Sox rank among the greatest teams of all time, such as the 1998 Yankees and 1975 Reds.
