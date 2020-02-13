Yankees' Double-A affiliate to have fourth-generation bat dog make debut this season

For this upcoming baseball season, the Trenton Thunder will be trotting out a fourth-generation bat dog to get some reps in before taking a more complete role retrieving bats in 2021. The Thunder are the Yankees' Double-A affiliate that plays in the Eastern Division of the Eastern League.

Just look at how absolutely adorable this new pup will be.

Fans will get the opportunity to vote on a name for the new pup before the season kicks off. The team website offers the following suggestions: Dug (Dugout - That Golden Thunder), Dash (Dash to Home Plate - That Golden Thunder), Scout (Scout - That Golden Thunder), Bronx (Bronx Bomber - That Golden Thunder) and Ace (Ace of the Staff - That Golden Thunder). Fans can also include their own submissions for the pup's name.

Full-time bat retrieving duties will still be carried out by a dog named Rookie. The new pup will be getting practice runs in what will probably be a very excited clubhouse to start the year, as the Thunder are coming off a season where they won their fourth Eastern League championship in 26 years.

Trenton's regular season begins on April 9, where the team will face the Harrisburg Senators at Arm & Hammer Park.