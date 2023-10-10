New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Greg Joyce of the New York Post that he anticipates right-hander Michael King being part of the rotation next spring. Of course, there's a lot of time between now and then, and the Yankees could well add other candidates through free-agent signings and trades. King, 28, seems open to the idea of competing for a job, should it come to that.

"I've always said, it's almost more fun and more of a challenge if they do sign a couple guys and in spring training, [I'm] coming in and saying, 'You're going to realize that I'm better than what you're putting out there,'" he said. "That sounds cocky, but that's the approach you gotta have when you're trying to get the spot you want."

King compiled a 2.75 ERA (158 ERA+) and a 3.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 appearances this season. He moved into the rotation in late August and started eight times to close out the year. In those outings, he amassed a 1.88 ERA and a 5.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

CBS Sports wrote about King's encouraging finish to the year back in September. As part of that piece, we noted that King had a shaky injury history that may impact his ability to shoulder a full season's worth of starts:

King, for his part, has already dealt with a smattering of injuries in recent years. You may recall that, just last summer, he had his season end prematurely after he fractured his elbow. Fortunately, he was spared Tommy John surgery that would've ruled him out for most or all of 2023. King also dealt with a stress reaction in his throwing elbow back in spring 2019.

King, though, seems to be confident that he can manage, telling Joyce that he had "zero issues" this season with his elbow. That's all the more reason for the Yankees to give him a real look next spring as a starter.