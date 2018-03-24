Yankees' Greg Bird is having foot problems, putting Opening Day availability in doubt

Here's an unwelcome development for the New York Yankees: first baseman Greg Bird is having foot problems.

Bird, who underwent surgery and missed time last season due to his right foot, was lifted from Saturday's game without so much as taking the field. He's set to meet with doctors:

Yankees announce sore right foot for Bird, the reason he was scratched. Will see a doctor later today — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 24, 2018

Yankees said Bird had "an initial exam" with a specialist here in Tampa and will undergo "further diagnostic tests today," including a CT scan and MRI — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 24, 2018

It's unknown whether or not Bird will be available for the beginning of the season. If not, the Yankees have all kinds of options for replacing him. They could play Neil Walker at the cold corner, with Tyler Wade taking over at second base. They could also install Tyler Austin there, or perhaps even look to the free-agent market -- Adam Lind was in camp with New York earlier in the spring.

Bird, 25, was expected to bat in the top half of the Yankees lineup. In 48 games last season, he hit .190/.288/.422. He broke onto the scene in 2015, homering 11 times and managing an .871 OPS in 46 games. He then missed all of 2016 following shoulder surgery.