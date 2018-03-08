Yankees manager Aaron Boone is thinking about batting Aaron Judge leadoff

Without a doubt, new New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has had a lot of fun thinking about his batting order since getting the job in December. Managers dream about building their lineup around Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez.

Boone has yet to decide on a final batting order -- these things tend to change throughout the season anyway -- but, earlier this week, he admitted he has considered batting Judge leadoff at times in 2018. NJ.com's Brendan Kuty has the details:

"I'd say it's possible," Boone said. "I've thought of it. I wouldn't necessarily say it's likely. But something like that I would view as possible. It was considered. Something we've talked about."

Judge said he's happy to lead off if that's the direction Boone wants to go -- "It doesn't matter if I'm hitting first or last," he said to Kuty -- but right now no plans are final. Judge batting first is just an idea the Yankees are kicking around.

Last season Judge set a new rookie record with 127 walks -- the previous record was 107 by Ted Williams -- and his .422 on-base percentage was third highest in baseball. Only Joey Votto (.454 OBP) and Mike Trout (.442 OBP) reached base at a higher clip.

Generally speaking, you want a high on-base hitter in the leadoff spot to set the table for the middle of the order, and Judge is certainly a high on-base player. Batting the best on-base threat in the top spot is overly simplistic, however. In this case, we're talking about one of the game's best power hitters as well.

Judge broke Mark McGwire's rookie record with 52 home runs last season -- McGwire hit 49 as a first-year player -- and if the Yankees bat him leadoff, it guarantees roughly one-fifth of his plate appearances will come with the bases empty. Boone wants more men on base when Judge bats, not fewer.

Aaron Judge at leadoff? The Yankees are kicking the idea around. USATSI

Now that said, teams are more open to batting power hitters leadoff these days. Charlie Blackmon, George Springer, and Brian Dozier all smacked 30-plus homers out of the leadoff spot last year. Michael Conforto and Kyle Schwarber both hit leadoff for long stretches of time last season as well. Those are 30-homer guys though, not 50-homer guys.

Here's the other thing: The Yankees already have a really good leadoff hitter in Brett Gardner. Gardner isn't Judge, obviously, but he smacked 21 homers with a .354 on-base percentage last season. He gets on base plenty and also has the ability to strike quick with a leadoff homer for a 1-0 first inning lead.

Batting Judge second rather than first means he'd still bat high enough in the order to take advantage of his on-base percentage -- Judge getting on base that much in front of Stanton must terrify opposing pitchers -- but would also allow him to bat with more men on base, maximizing the benefit of his power.

I am totally cool with batting a power guy leadoff. In fact, I encourage it. Judge is a different animal than Blackmon or Springer or Dozier though. He's one of the top power hitters in the sport, and batting him leadoff means fewer men on base when he hits.

The Yankees already have a good leadoff hitter in Gardner. Judge at leadoff seems like a solution in search of a problem.