The second contest between the Chicago Cubs (23-34) and the New York Yankees (42-16) will get underway on Saturday evening. The first game of this series went into extra innings, with the Yankees picking up a 2-1 win. Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.02 ERA) is on the mound of New York. Matt Swarmer (1-0, 1.50 ERA) gets the start for Chicago.

The first pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. New York is the -240 moneyline favorite (risk $240 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +200 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before locking in any Yankees vs. Cubs picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Cubs vs. Yankees moneyline: New York -240, Chicago +200

Cubs vs. Yankees run-line: New York -1.5 (-115)

Cubs vs. Yankees over-under: 9 runs

NYY: Yankees are 7-1 in their last eight interleague games as favorites

CHC: Cubs are 8-2 in their last 10 interleague road games vs. a left-handed starter

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has been lights out on both sides of the game to begin the season. Its lineup is filled with many powerful and dynamic playmakers. The Yankees are ranked 12th in the majors in batting average (.245), but first in home runs (88). Right fielder Aaron Judge is a big reason for this potent Yankee offense. The three-time All-Star has outstanding power and strength in his swing.

Judge ranks 14th in the MLB in batting average (.308), first in home runs (22) and tied for fifth in RBIs (45). In his last outing, he went 1-for-4 with a single and two walks. New York's pitching staff and been on fire and leads the league in ERA (2.88). Montgomery has an excellent rotation of pitches and can pile up strikeouts. Montgomery hasn't allowed two-plus runs in three straight starts.

Why you should back the Cubs

Center fielder Ian Happ is a switch-hitter with power potential. He has great knowledge of the strike zone and won't go chasing pitches. The 27-year-old will walk a lot and is a versatile defender. Happ's batting average is .267 with six home runs and 29 RBIs. He is currently on a nine-game hitting streak.

Willson Contreras is a good athlete behind the plate. Contreras is a high-energy player with a solid throwing arm. The two-time All-Star is a sound hitter with strong pitch recognition skills. He's hitting .273 with 10 long balls and 23 RBIs. Contreras has recorded a hit in four straight games.

How to make Cubs vs. Yankees picks

