The Detroit Tigers aim to bounce back on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers lost to the New York Yankees by a 13-0 margin on Friday evening in the Bronx. That loss dropped Detroit to 21-31 this season. New York has the best record in baseball at 37-15, winning 30 of the last 39 games.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Tigers vs. Yankees odds. Before making any Yankees vs. Tigers picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 48-31 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Tigers vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Tigers money line: Yankees -300, Tigers +250

Yankees vs. Tigers over-under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Tigers run line: Yankees -1.5 (-140)

Yankees vs. Tigers tickets: See tickets at StubHub

DET: The Tigers are 6-16 in road games

NYY: The Yankees are 21-7 in home games

Why you should back the Tigers



The Tigers are excelling in run prevention this season, posting a 3.71 ERA as a full team. Detroit starter Beau Brieske has success against left-handed batters, with southpaw hitters posting a .167 batting average and a .317 slugging percentage. The Tigers are also excellent out of the bullpen, with strong numbers across the board.

Detroit ranks in the top four of the American League in wins above replacement from relief pitchers. The bullpen has a stellar 2.91 ERA this season, ranking near the top of the league, and Detroit's relievers have a 47.1 percent ground ball rate in 2022. The Tigers also prevent home runs effectively, allowing only 0.66 long balls per nine innings this season.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees can have a great deal of confidence in starting pitcher Luis Severino. He is a two-time American League All-Star, excelling over a large sample size. In more than 450 innings of work since the start of the 2017 season, Severino has a 3.12 ERA with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. This season, Severino has a 3.38 ERA with 51 strikeouts and only 13 walks. Right-handed batters are struggling to the tune of a .586 OPS against him in 2022, and Severino has a 3.16 ERA at Yankee Stadium. Over his career, Severino has a stellar 2.52 ERA against Detroit, and the Yankees also have the AL's best bullpen as measured by wins above replacement.

On offense, New York ranks in the top five of the American League in runs scored, home runs, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The Yankees are also facing a starting pitcher in Brieske that is scuffling overall in 2022, posting an unsightly 5.25 ERA overall with a 5.88 ERA in May and a 5.59 ERA in games away from Detroit.

How to make Tigers vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting eight combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Tigers? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.