Yankees will 'crush' last season's home run record, says slugger Aaron Judge

After New York Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner each homered twice in Sunday's spring training game, the duo told reporters that the team would top last season's all-time record for most home runs in a season by a team. The Yankees set the mark with 267 homers in 2018, breaking a record held by the 1997 Mariners.

"Oh definitely. You get this whole team healthy, we're going to crush the record that we set last year," Judge said after Sunday's game. "We've got a good team, a lot of guys that could make a lot of solid contact, and a lot of big boys that when they make contact, man, it goes. We're a team that's primed and ready to do that."

Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankee on the roster, agreed.

"We're going to hit more this year," Gardner said. "So far in camp, everybody's healthy, everybody's hungry and working hard," Gardner said. "We all know what they're capable of and how much raw power they have. It's a lot of fun to watch. Seems like every day or every other day I still get amazed by what they're able to do."

Gardner might have a point, considering the Yankees' key power hitters missed time due to injuries and they still managed to set the home-run record. Judge missed two months with a broken wrist, Gary Sanchez was sent to the injured list twice because of groin strains and early-season ankle surgery had Greg Bird off the field until June. Plus, Didi Gregorius suffered a left heel contusion and a cartilage tear in his wrist that forced him to miss time and Giancarlo Stanton played through a hamstring issue.

Sanchez underwent shoulder surgery this past November and Gregorius had Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm in October. Sanchez is expected to be healthy for a return on Opening Day (he hit his first home run of spring on Sunday), while Gregorius' return timetable is a bit more murky with his return scheduled for sometime between June and August.

"The key for them is just to stay healthy, just like everybody," said Gardner.

Last season, the Yankees went 100-62, but they were eliminated by the rival Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series.