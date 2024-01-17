The Toronto Blue Jays are adding one of the top Cuban pitchers in the world. The Blue Jays and free agent right-hander Yariel Rodriguez have agreed to a deal pending a physical and immigration issues, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The team has not announced the signing.

Rodriguez, 27 in March, has been one of the top setup men in Japan the last few seasons, pitching to a 2.29 ERA with 161 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings for the Chunichi Dragons from 2021-22. Rodriguez did not pitch in 2023, however. Chunichi would not let him out of his contract so he could sign with an MLB, and he spent the season at home. The Dragons released him in October.

Although he's had his most career success as a reliever, there is some thought Rodriguez can start, and the Blue Jays may give him that opportunity, particularly depending on whether Alek Manoah can rebound from an abysmal 2023 season. Rodriguez served as Cuba's No. 1 starter in the World Baseball Classic, allowing two runs in 7 1/3 innings in two starts. He struck out 10. Here he is striking out several current and former big leaguers, including Xander Bogaerts:

Earlier this offseason Baseball America said Rodriguez's "four-seam fastball is now a plus pitch that sits 94-96 mph and touches 100 with natural cut" and his '"main secondary pitch is an above-average, 83-86 mph slider with vertical bite and solid depth." They caution his two-pitch mix, spotty control, and emotional demeanor are better suited for a relief role.

Rodriguez is one of several international professionals making the jump to MLB this offseason. Most notably, the Dodgers signed Japanese righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year contract,the San Francisco Giants inked Korean center fielder Jung-Hoo Lee to a six-year contract and Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga landed with the Cubs.