Yasiel Puig gave the most Yasiel Puig quote in reaction to having his home robbed

Last week, as the Dodgers were in the process of losing Game 7 of the World Series, right fielder Yasiel Puig's home was burglarized.

Sunday, Puig was leaving a Lakers game at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles when TMZ caught up with him and asked about the burglary. Puig was unsurprisingly pretty colorful in his response (again, via TMZ):

"I ain't worried about that s---," Puig said ... assuring his fans, "I have a f-----g lot of money."

The man ain't lying. Last season was the sixth year of a seven-year, $42 million deal for the Cuban defector. Given that reports indicated he "only" was robbed of $150 worth of jewelry, it's pretty small potatoes against his $8.214 million salary in 2017 and $9.214M in 2018.

He'll hit free agency after next year in time for his age-28 season, too. Given that he had a nice bounce-back year at the plate and has grown into an outstanding defender in right field, Puig looks like to get another big payday.

So, yeah, I'd say he has a lot of (effing) money, both on hand and coming in the near future.

Still, considering this was the second burglary in of Puig's home in 2017 (the first back in March), maybe use some of that (effing) money to beef up security?