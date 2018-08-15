Yasiel Puig, Nick Hundley touch off latest Dodgers-Giants brawl
Things got spicy once again between the Giants and the Dodgers outfielder
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has a bit of a history with the Giants, and the latest episode went down Tuesday night in Los Angeles (SF-LAD GameTracker). With two out in the seventh inning of a 1-0 game, Puig fouled off a pitch from Tony Watson that was middle in and certainly one Puig could've hit hard. Since he did not, he reacted with frustration. Giants catcher Nick Hundley did not seem to appreciate Puig's frustration, and that led to these benches-clearing hostilities ...
And since we have at least one confirmed punch thrown ...
We can officially refer to this as a brawl, even if the definition is being stretched just a bit. Both Puig and Hundley were ejected, and possible discipline may be forthcoming.
You'll recall of course that Puig and Madison Bumgarner have a history of unkind words directed toward one another, but Mad Bum decided to sit this one out ...
As for the Giants and Dodgers in general, they still do not care for one another, it would seem.
Insofar as the actual game is concerned, Alex Wood pitched well for the Dodgers in his return from the DL, and they broke through to tie it in the bottom of the eighth. However, Kenta Maeda yielded three hits and a run in the ninth, and Will Smith brought home the save. As a result, the Dodgers have now lost five straight, and they're now in third place in the NL West.
