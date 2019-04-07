Yasiel Puig, three others ejected in Reds-Pirates brawl after Chris Archer throws behind Derek Dietrich

Things between the NL Central rival Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates got a little heated Sunday.

In the series finale at PNC Park (GameTracker), Reds utility man Derek Dietrich clubbed a long two-run home run against Chris Archer in the second inning. Dietrich stood at home plate and admired his work before trotting around the bases.

Here's the video:

The unwritten rules say no good home run admiration can go unpunished, so, in his next at-bat, Archer threw a pitch behind Dietrich. The message? Don't rub it in when you have success, which is certainly not something Chris Archer would ever be caught doing on a baseball field.

Chris Archer REALLY wants to win the PitchingNinja K Strut of the Year Award. 🏆 😂 pic.twitter.com/wJO6N9dSwT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2019

ANYWAY, the pitch behind Dietrich devolved into a bench-clearing brawl. Yasiel Puig and Reds manager David Bell were particularly heated, and at one point Puig apparently decided to take on the entire Pirates team by himself. Check it out:

Hang this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/2ArAXSEOqf — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 7, 2019

Here's video of the fracas:

Temps are rising in Pittsburgh after a behind the back pitch on Derek Dietrich who homered earlier in the game. pic.twitter.com/y3dIDCV7Gj — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 7, 2019

Puig, Bell, and Pirates relievers Keone Kela and Felipe Vazquez were ejected for their roles in the brawl. Archer was allowed to remain in the game. Cooler heads eventually prevailed and the game continued.