UFC 223 betting odds: Joanna vs. Rose Namajunas nearly even; Khabib a large favorite

Saturday's main event of UFC 223 in Brooklyn, New York, may have changed approximately 100 times in the last week, but we will finally see a pair of title fights from the Barclays Center. Even without Tony Ferguson, who suffered a freak knee injury while making the media rounds last week, or Max Holloway, who was deemed medically unfit to fight before weighing in, Khabib Nurmagomedov will still get his long desired shot at the 155-pound title.

He faces off with Al Iaquinta, who was scheduled to face off with Paul Felder on the undercard, but was pulled in as a last-second replacement when a deal couldn't get done for Nurmagomedov to talk on a host of different challengers.

Not to be outdone, women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is coming off a thunderous first-round knockout of former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as they enter their rematch from last November, which ended Jedrzeczyk's 14-fight win streak.

Nurmagomedov is a sizable favorite over Iaquinta, who will have been scheduled to fight for just over 28 hours before squaring off in the Octagon on Saturday night. According to Bovada, Nurmagomedov is currently going off at -500 to Iaquinta's +350. It will be the sixth consecutive fight "The Eagle" is favored to win.

Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk, meanwhile, appear to be entering their strawweight showdown on even odds with both fighters currently listed at -115. That number has actually come down considerably from where it opened at -225 for Jedrzejczyk. If the number slips back into Jedrzejczyk's favor, it will be Namajunas' third straight as the underdog and fourth in her last six -- she's 4-1 in her last five fights.

Let's take a look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 223 fight card, odds