UFC 223 fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov to now face Al Iaquinta in main event

At long last, Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting his title fight. The top UFC lightweight contender is set to take on Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York. Nurmagomedov will be eligible to win the belt, but Iaquinta will not.

Nurmagomedov came in at 154.5 pounds at Friday's weigh in, but Iaquinta came in at 155.2, needing to be under the 155-pound limit to be eligible to fight for the title. The fight will remain, however, a five-round fight and be the main event. Iaquinta was originally scheduled to face off with Paul Felder in an undercard fight. Felder came in at exactly 155 pounds and was considered a possible replacement for featherweight champion Max Holloway when the Hawaiian was deemed medically unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission.

After Holloway, who took the fight against Nurmagomedov on six days' notice because of a freak injury to interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, was deemed unfit, attention turned to former champion Anthony Pettis.

Pettis was scheduled to face off with Michael Chiesa on the undercard, but Chiesa suffered face and head injuries stemming from the Conor McGregor tirade on Thursday and was unable to go. Pettis, with 10 minutes to go at weigh in, showed up and hit 155.2 pounds on the scale. The commission was allowed to give him two hours to cut the additional 0.2 pounds, but shortly after Pettis went back to cut the weight, commission officials packed up their scale and left.

Felder offered his services to take on Nurmagomedov, but was told no by NYSAC.

I tried to get it. Commission is stopping it — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) April 6, 2018

Now, his scheduled opponent will take on Nurmagomedov in the main event. Felder will also no longer fight at UFC 223.