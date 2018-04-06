UFC 223 fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov to now face Al Iaquinta in main event
This will be the third different scheduled opponent in a week for the the Russia fighter
At long last, Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting his title fight. The top UFC lightweight contender is set to take on Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC 223 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York. Nurmagomedov will be eligible to win the belt, but Iaquinta will not.
Nurmagomedov came in at 154.5 pounds at Friday's weigh in, but Iaquinta came in at 155.2, needing to be under the 155-pound limit to be eligible to fight for the title. The fight will remain, however, a five-round fight and be the main event. Iaquinta was originally scheduled to face off with Paul Felder in an undercard fight. Felder came in at exactly 155 pounds and was considered a possible replacement for featherweight champion Max Holloway when the Hawaiian was deemed medically unfit to fight by the New York State Athletic Commission.
After Holloway, who took the fight against Nurmagomedov on six days' notice because of a freak injury to interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, was deemed unfit, attention turned to former champion Anthony Pettis.
Pettis was scheduled to face off with Michael Chiesa on the undercard, but Chiesa suffered face and head injuries stemming from the Conor McGregor tirade on Thursday and was unable to go. Pettis, with 10 minutes to go at weigh in, showed up and hit 155.2 pounds on the scale. The commission was allowed to give him two hours to cut the additional 0.2 pounds, but shortly after Pettis went back to cut the weight, commission officials packed up their scale and left.
Felder offered his services to take on Nurmagomedov, but was told no by NYSAC.
Now, his scheduled opponent will take on Nurmagomedov in the main event. Felder will also no longer fight at UFC 223.
-
Complete guide to UFC 223 pay-per-view
Everything you need to know ahead of the second PPV from Brooklyn, New York
-
UFC 223 weigh ins: Fighters make weight
Each of the 20 fighters participating in UFC 223 made weight on Friday morning
-
Holloway unfit to fight, Pettis in
The PPV event in Brooklyn is about to undergo yet another change
-
UFC 223 fight card, rumors, matches
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans...
-
NYPD investigating Conor McGregor
McGregor turned himself in to authorities after his violent outburst at UFC 223 media day
-
UFC 223: Chiesa, Borg fights scrapped
Three fights that were scheduled to take place in Brooklyn are no longer on the card Saturday...