UFC 223 fight card -- Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Date, rumors, location
The pair of title fights set to square off in the beginning of April are sure to get fans excited
Talk about a turn of events. UFC 223 is set to hit Brooklyn, New York, this week and was expected to feature one of the most-anticipated bouts in recent memory. But after a surprise injury on April 1 -- six days before the main event was set to take place -- a new fighter has emerged.
Instead of Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, fight fans will get to see featherweight champion Max Holloway battle the Russian for the undisputed 155-pound title. If successful, Holloway would join Conor McGregor in being the only fighter to hold multiple UFC belts simultaneously.
McGregor, the current reigning champion, will no longer be the champion once the cage door is locked. With one of McGregor's training partners, Artem Lobov, on the card, it's a safe guess to think McGregor might make an appearance at the Barclays Center.
In addition to that title fight, newly crowned women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face off with the woman she took the belt from in Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch from last November when Namajunas shocked the world and stopped the undefeated champion in the first round.
Here's how the fight card is coming together as of now with plenty of time for changes, adjustments and additions.
UFC 223 fight card, prelims
|Fight
|Weightclass
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway
Lightweight title
Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Women's strawweight title
|Calvin Kattar vs. Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
Anthony Pettis vs. Michael Chiesa
Lightweight
|Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder
|Lightweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Felice Herrig
Women's strawweight
|Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|Devin Clark vs. Michael Rodriguez
|Light heavyweight
|Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings
|Women's flyweight
|Alex Caceres vs. Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|Kyle Bochniak vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
The order of the fight card has been set by UFC, giving Iaquinta-Felder the opening spot on the PPV. Plus, veteran Joe Lauzon will look to snap his two-fight losing streak and break Nate Diaz's record for most post-fight bonuses.
UFC 223 storylines to watch in Brooklyn
A pair of title fights headline one of the biggest PPVs of the year
